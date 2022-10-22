EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

