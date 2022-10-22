EOS Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $166.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012357 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019409 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007010 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004814 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,911,242 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
