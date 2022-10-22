Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.02.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 449,905 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.