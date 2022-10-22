Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.49-7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.089-5.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.06.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $152.02. 2,610,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,717. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.02. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2,191.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Equifax by 275.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 233.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.