Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after buying an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

