Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.39.

EQR stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

