Ergo Hits One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Ergo has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00010274 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $121.04 million and $1.30 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00120990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00742350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00566056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00244487 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,316,355 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

