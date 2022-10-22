Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.78

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.19. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 189,765 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.33.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.