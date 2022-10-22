Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $280.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $201.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $196.96 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

