Euler (EUL) Price Tops $6.77 on Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00035254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $67.25 million and $2.43 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

