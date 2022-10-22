Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.73.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

ES opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

