Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

EXEL stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

