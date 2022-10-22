Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 580,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,856,000 after purchasing an additional 96,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

