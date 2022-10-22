Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 58,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 29,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Fairfax India Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

