Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases 2,363 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 97,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 224,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,196,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,317. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

