Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes $398,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

KO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. 15,034,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,508,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

