Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

