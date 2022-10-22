Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after acquiring an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,600,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

