Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $57.85 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00025678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 303,730,884 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

