Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

