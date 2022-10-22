Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,881 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.49.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,348,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,641,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

