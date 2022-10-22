Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 8,463 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 2,695,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,802. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

