Financial Contrast: NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and NEXGEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.45 billion 15.34 $154.70 million $0.48 199.34 NEXGEL $1.55 million 5.35 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DexCom and NEXGEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 14 0 2.88 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $112.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. NEXGEL has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.57%. Given NEXGEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than DexCom.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 7.47% 11.79% 5.23% NEXGEL -309.81% -70.15% -45.41%

Summary

DexCom beats NEXGEL on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

