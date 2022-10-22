Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.08.

