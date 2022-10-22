Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 15,145 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.93 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.