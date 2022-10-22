Financial Review: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) versus Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Sernova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 23.38 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.49 Sernova N/A N/A -$5.54 million ($0.07) -8.28

Sernova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring. Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

23.4% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BeyondSpring and Sernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 1 0 2.00 Sernova 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,338.73%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Sernova.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Sernova N/A -60.65% -56.26%

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Sernova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of SCLC; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells, which then release proteins and/or hormones for the long-term treatment of various serious chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and thyroid disease. Sernova Corp. has a research collaboration with AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. to generate immune-protected therapeutic cells; and a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Cell Pouch cell therapy platform. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

