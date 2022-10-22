Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.89. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 5,505 shares trading hands.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.70 million and a PE ratio of 186.00.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

