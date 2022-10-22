First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,175 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

