First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $7,451,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 35,351,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,119,339. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

