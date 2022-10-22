First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $712,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.60. 811,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

