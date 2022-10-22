First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.06. 5,419,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

