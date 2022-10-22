First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,060,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,901. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.