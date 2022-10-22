First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom stock traded up $19.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,208. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

