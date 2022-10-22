First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,342. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 77.25%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

