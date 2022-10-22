First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,917. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

