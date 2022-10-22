First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.