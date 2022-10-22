First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

