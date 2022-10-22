First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.