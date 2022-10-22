First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FIF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

