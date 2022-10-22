First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 1st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

