First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $692,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 344.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

