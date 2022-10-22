First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter.

