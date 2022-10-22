First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.55 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period.

