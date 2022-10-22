First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
