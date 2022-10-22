First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 536,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 315,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

