First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FCT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

