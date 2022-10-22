First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 31st

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 500.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.

