FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $26.55 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

