Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Fortis stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after buying an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortis by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,614,000 after buying an additional 1,877,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after buying an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 36.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

