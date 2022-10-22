Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.54.

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

