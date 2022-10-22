Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $459,662.00

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $459,662.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

